First National Advisers LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Get Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.