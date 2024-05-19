First National Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 419 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. 312,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.05. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $391.39 and a 12 month high of $538.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.