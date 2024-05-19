First National Advisers LLC Acquires 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.38. 2,454,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

