First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.46.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

