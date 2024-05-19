First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 6,965 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 101,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $872,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 246,287 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

