First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 5,572 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 990,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 634,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FJUL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 41,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

