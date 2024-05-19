First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 318 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 586,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XSEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

