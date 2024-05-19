First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.27. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,018. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.61.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF
