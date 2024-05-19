First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

