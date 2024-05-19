First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.82. 3,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

