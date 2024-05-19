First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.82. 3,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.