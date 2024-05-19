Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 175 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 55.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 1,727,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,294. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

