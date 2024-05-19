Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,724 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $32,584,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.13. 1,497,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,423. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

