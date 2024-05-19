Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 491,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $44.96. 801,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,770. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

