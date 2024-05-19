FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading Up 0.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 7,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

