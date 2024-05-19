Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $4.06 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $164.39 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.60 or 0.00041360 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,725.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.11 or 0.00731515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00123988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00203053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00098205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,130,715 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

