Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Shares Up 1%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.86. 185,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 287,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

