Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Shares Up 1%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.86. 185,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 287,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
