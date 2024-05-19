DIMO (DIMO) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. DIMO has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 222,786,273.1086228 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.23179677 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,082,331.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.