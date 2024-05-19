Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.78.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $397.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

