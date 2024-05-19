DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 5,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($71.59) to GBX 5,800 ($72.85) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.92) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,925 ($74.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,795.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,145 ($52.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,075 ($76.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,644.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,568.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 133.53 ($1.68) dividend. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 5,969.70%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

