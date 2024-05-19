Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $319.00 price target on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.36.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins Announces Dividend

CMI opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,848. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.