Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,245. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

