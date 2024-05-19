Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $315,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.