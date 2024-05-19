Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 138,743 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

