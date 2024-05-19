Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 506,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares during the period.

VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,655. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

