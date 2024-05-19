Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after buying an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock valued at $37,156,142. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 3.5 %

CB stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.28. 4,303,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.13. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

