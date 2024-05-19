Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Trading 30.5% Higher

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

