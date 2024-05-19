Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.35

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.35 and traded as high as C$38.26. Capital Power shares last traded at C$38.21, with a volume of 598,361 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPX. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1612903 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

