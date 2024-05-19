Brown Advisory Inc. Has $457.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Ferguson worth $457,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. 1,120,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,725. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $142.27 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.71.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

