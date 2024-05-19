Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 52,826 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.55% of Gartner worth $545,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

Gartner stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.26. 345,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.82 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.