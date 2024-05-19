Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 3,036,495 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.71% of Marvell Technology worth $890,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. 7,874,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,771. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

