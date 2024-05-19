Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,873,327 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.45% of General Electric worth $623,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.