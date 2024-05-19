Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,488,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $16.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $656.00 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,311.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,184.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.