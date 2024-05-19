Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $16.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,184.51. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $656.00 and a one year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

