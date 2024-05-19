BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 514,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,333. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

