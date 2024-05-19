Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,600 ($82.89) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($77.24) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.05) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($62.43).
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
