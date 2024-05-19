Art de Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.77 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 164,370,477 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.12542065 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,099,086.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.