Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $212.93 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.01842453 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 902 active market(s) with $233,130,987.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.