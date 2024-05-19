Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,492,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,328. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

