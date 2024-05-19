Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFIN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFIN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 88,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,909. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

