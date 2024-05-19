Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $992,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 1,679,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,998. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.