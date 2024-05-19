Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.3% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.59. 649,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,237. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,402 shares of company stock worth $735,976 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.