Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

