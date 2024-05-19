Ankr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.75 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $433.05 million and $14.75 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,701.13 or 0.99963522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011749 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00088790 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04529823 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $13,144,677.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.