Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,379,000 after acquiring an additional 397,753 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,119,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,148,000 after acquiring an additional 225,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.08. 2,373,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

