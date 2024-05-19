AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.67% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 32,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

