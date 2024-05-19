AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

