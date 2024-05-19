AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.