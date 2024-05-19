AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.78.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.20 and a 200-day moving average of $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

