AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,037 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.06. The stock had a trading volume of 636,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,325. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.