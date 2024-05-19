American National Bank Has $294,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American National Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 136.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $269.76. 516,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,089. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

